Three days remain in filing period for local office in Catawba County
Three days remain in filing period for local office in Catawba County

Candidates wishing to run for office in one of the six Catawba County municipalities with elections this fall will have until Friday at noon to file for office.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, four of the six cities and towns holding elections had competitive races.

Five candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Maiden Town Council, including incumbents Danny Hipps, Ronnie Williams and Trina Michael and challengers Danny Kiser and Holly Crafton-Lay.

Newton will also have a competitive city council race for the three council seats on the ballot. Incumbents John Stiver and Ed Sain have filed to run again, as have non-incumbents Sherry Sigmon, Ivey Robinson and Roy Johnson.

Anne Abernethy Wepner is eligible for reelection but had not filed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In Conover, there is a competitive race for the seat of Councilman Don Beal, who resigned in the spring. David Morrow and Jim Green have filed to run to fill the remainder of Beal’s term.

Brookford rounds out the competitive races, with Kelvin Gregory competing with incumbents Charles Bargsley and James Weaver for the two seats on the Brookford Board of Aldermen.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., Kyle Hayman was the only candidate to file for mayor of Conover. Incumbent Mayor Lee Moritz announced he would not be seeking another term.

Conover Councilman Mark Canrobert had not filed to run for another term as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

List of Candidates

Newton City Council (Three at-large seats)

John Stiver (incumbent)

Sherry Sigmon

Ed Sain (incumbent)

Roy Johnson

Ivey Robinson

Mayor of Conover

Kyle Hayman

Conover City Council (2 at-large seats; one at-large seat fill remainder of Don Beal’s unexpired term)

Brenda Powell

Joie Fulbright (incumbent)

David Morrow (running for unexpired term)

Jim Green (running for unexpired term)

Maiden Mayor

Max Bumgarner (incumbent)

Zane Hudson

Maiden Town Council (Three at-large seats)

Holly Crafton-Lay

Trina Michael (incumbent)

Danny Kiser

Danny Hipps (incumbent)

Ronnie Williams (incumbent)

Claremont Mayor

Shawn Brown (incumbent)

Claremont Town Council (Two at-large seats)

Dayne Miller (incumbent)

Les Morrow (incumbent)

Catawba Town Council (Two at-large seats)

Patrick Laney (incumbent)

Jeff Hendren (incumbent)

Brookford Mayor

Thomas Schronce (incumbent)

Brookford Board of Aldermen (2 at-large seats)

Kelvin Gregory

Charles Bargsley (incumbent)

James Weaver (incumbent)

*Current as of 2 p.m. Tuesday

