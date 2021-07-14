Three days remain in filing period for local office in Catawba County

Candidates wishing to run for office in one of the six Catawba County municipalities with elections this fall will have until Friday at noon to file for office.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, four of the six cities and towns holding elections had competitive races.

Five candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Maiden Town Council, including incumbents Danny Hipps, Ronnie Williams and Trina Michael and challengers Danny Kiser and Holly Crafton-Lay.

Newton will also have a competitive city council race for the three council seats on the ballot. Incumbents John Stiver and Ed Sain have filed to run again, as have non-incumbents Sherry Sigmon, Ivey Robinson and Roy Johnson.

Anne Abernethy Wepner is eligible for reelection but had not filed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In Conover, there is a competitive race for the seat of Councilman Don Beal, who resigned in the spring. David Morrow and Jim Green have filed to run to fill the remainder of Beal’s term.

Brookford rounds out the competitive races, with Kelvin Gregory competing with incumbents Charles Bargsley and James Weaver for the two seats on the Brookford Board of Aldermen.