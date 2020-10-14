Three candidates are vying for Soil and Water seat

Incumbent David Caldwell is seeking reelection to the Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors against challengers Joseph Williamson and Jonathan Moretz.
The race is nonpartisan.
Williamson and Moretz discussed their qualifications for the office in response to a questionnaire. Caldwell did not return responses.
Joseph Williamson
What qualifies you to serve as soil and water conservation supervisor and what would you hope to achieve in the role?
That is exactly what I want to do: serve the people of Catawba County.
I have spent almost all of my life in agriculture and horticulture.
I am knowledgeable about water issues, runoff, chemical pollution and water purity from my years in the industry.
I want to help protect our land and balance out community growth vs. our continued use of farm and forest lands. My goal is to save a future for our children and our children’s children.
Jonathan Moretz
What qualifies you to serve as soil and water conservation supervisor and what would you hope to achieve in the role?
I have a broad range of experiences throughout my professional life.
I have visited several different areas and cultures throughout the world.
I have experienced both successful and failed ways of managing environmental control measures. I have a strong conservative outlook on sustaining our environment.
I believe strongly in land and water conservation and doing our part to provide a sustainable environment for those that come after us.
