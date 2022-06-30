 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

This Friday is the deadline for election filing, voter registration for Hickory's July Election Day

A large group of Catawba County school board candidates have secured their place on the ballot as the filing period draws to an end.

Eight candidates have filed for the four open at-large seats on the school board, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Leslie Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Becky Brittain are all seeking another term while Chris “Chopper” Fulbright, Chris Gibbs, Nick Huffman, Kathy Kelly and Don Sigmon are all seeking positions on the board.

Donna Lutz Carpenter was the only incumbent who had not filed as of Wednesday afternoon. The filing period for school board closes Friday at noon and the election will be held Nov. 8.

As of Wednesday afternoon, three candidates had filed for the two open soil and water conservation district supervisor seats.

Incumbent Julia Elmore is running for reelection while non-incumbents Brett Little and Paula Bell are also running this year. Laura Parnell, the other incumbent up for election this year, had not filed as of Wednesday.

The soil and water filing period also ends Friday at noon.

Friday is also a key date in the upcoming Hickory municipal elections.

It’s the last day to register to vote on the July 26 Election Day.

Voters who have not registered can learn more about registering by visiting catawbacountync.gov, clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab at the top of the screen and then click the “Voter Registration” link to the left of the screen.

Residents not registered for Election Day voting will have a chance to register and vote during early voting, which runs from July 7 to July 23.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

