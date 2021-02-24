'There has to be a plan:' Hickory City Council holds workshop on racial disparities

The Hickory City Council continued its focus on racial disparities in the city with a workshop aimed at gauging existing resources and identifying gaps.
The topic of racial inequality has been on the council’s radar since last year, when leaders from the Hickory NAACP approached city officials about looking into data on inequalities and forming a commission to address the issue.
At the request of the city, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments produced a report on racial and ethnic comparisons in the city.
That report, which was released in January, showed deep divisions between various racial and ethnic groups, particularly in the economic and educational arenas.
Tuesday’s meeting was designed to allow council members to see what is currently being done to address needs in those areas. All members of the council were present for the meeting except Councilman David Zagaroli.
Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw and Wendy Johnson, the director of workforce development at the council of governments, gave presentations.
Johnson identified a number of obstacles to economic advancement. These problems range from difficulty finding transportation or child care to a lack of professional and personal skills needed in the workplace.
Following the presentations, community leaders and other members of the public had an opportunity to share their thoughts.
Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt said the organization would need to prioritize knocking on doors and making sure that young people were aware of the various resources available.
Other NAACP leaders, including Vice President Mervin Sealy and Secretary Ida Clough, reiterated their push for a commission or task force to address racial inequities.
“One thing that we asked for was a commission,” Clough said. “We’re considering, it could be a task force. Whatever you want to call it but there has to be a plan.”
Remarks from some other attendees highlighted systemic racism.
Jerisha Farrer, a 31-year-old Hickory resident, spoke about the lack of diversity in key community institutions.
She pointed out that Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell is the only Black person on the board of the K-64 workforce development partnership and that he is an ex officio member with no voting power.
Farrer also expressed a desire for greater minority representation at the Hickory Police Department.
“And though I have a different politic when it comes to policing, I would love to see someone who looks like me on my city police force,” she said.
Johnny Scott, the coordinator for equity and diversity special programs at CVCC, said solving the racial gaps would require white people to put aside their perspectives to understand the experiences of people in minority groups.
“Can you imagine your lives without hope?” Scott asked the crowd. “But understand a lot of young people — a lot of young minority students — don’t have hope. They can’t even imagine living beyond 22 or 25.”
A video and other materials associated with the meeting are available by vising www.hickorync.gov, clicking the “City News” link under the “Government” tab and finding the “Racial Disparities Workshop – February 23, 2021” link.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.