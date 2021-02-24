'There has to be a plan:' Hickory City Council holds workshop on racial disparities

Following the presentations, community leaders and other members of the public had an opportunity to share their thoughts.

Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt said the organization would need to prioritize knocking on doors and making sure that young people were aware of the various resources available.

Other NAACP leaders, including Vice President Mervin Sealy and Secretary Ida Clough, reiterated their push for a commission or task force to address racial inequities.

“One thing that we asked for was a commission,” Clough said. “We’re considering, it could be a task force. Whatever you want to call it but there has to be a plan.”

Remarks from some other attendees highlighted systemic racism.

Jerisha Farrer, a 31-year-old Hickory resident, spoke about the lack of diversity in key community institutions.

She pointed out that Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell is the only Black person on the board of the K-64 workforce development partnership and that he is an ex officio member with no voting power.

Farrer also expressed a desire for greater minority representation at the Hickory Police Department.