'There goes the neighborhood': Hickory planning commission support for rezoning draws backlash

Sigmon said he is a gardener who likes to keep up the neighborhood. He was worried the new people coming into the homes would not have that same attitude.

“Now I may be out of order saying this but rental people don’t take pride in their neighborhood,” Sigmon said. “They’re not going to grow gardens. They’re not going to take care of things. All they want is a place to live and a place to get in and out of.”

Both Levinson and company head Lat Purser made an attempt to respond to those criticisms.

They emphasized that they were looking to build a high quality project. Levinson said homes would be rented in the range of $1,100 to $3,000 per month.

“We’re not building low-income houses. We’re building to the demographic,” Purser said.

To that, resident Kim Clarke responded: “A thousand a month? That is lower income. We are in a neighborhood where we have houses at $400,000, $500,000, $1 million, $2 million homes and now we’re talking about a rental unit for $1,000 a month that is in our neighborhood, in our yard.”