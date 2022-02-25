'There goes the neighborhood': Hickory planning commission support for rezoning draws backlash

A chorus of jeers and boos erupted Wednesday night after the Hickory Regional Planning Commission voted in favor of a 210-unit development planned off N. Center Street.
In a 6-2 vote, the commission recommended the Hickory City Council rezone roughly 19 acres of land, which also has access from 42nd Avenue Drive NW, from medium density residential to planned development.
Charlotte-based developer Lat Purser & Associates is seeking the rezoning in order to build a 210-unit residential project that will include town homes, apartments and cottage-style dwellings.
While the rezoning of land adjacent to the affluent Moore’s Ferry community was not the only item on the commission’s agenda, it aroused the most interest.
Opponents spoke forcefully about their fears that the all-rental project would disturb the quality of life in the community. Proponents — primarily the developers and owners — countered that they had a vested interest in the property and were looking to create a development of high quality.
The rezoning now heads to the Hickory City Council, which will likely hear the matter at its March 15 meeting.
‘A cataclysmic change’
Wednesday’s meeting was the third meeting held concerning the plans for the project. Lat Purser & Associates held two previous community meetings to hear from the neighbors.
In light of that feedback, the company altered its plans.
The number of houses was reduced from 258 to 210.
Lat Purser Senior Vice President Jack Levinson said they also expanded the vegetation buffer at the back of the property from 30 feet to 50 feet and committed to lowering the height of their town homes from three stories.
He said the access on 42nd Avenue Drive would be moved farther away from Moore’s Ferry. The property would also have two entrances onto N. Center Street.
The changes did not sway the strong opposition to the project that was evident from the time the plans were unveiled at the first community meeting nearly a month ago.
A big problem for the residents was the rental nature of the development. Some felt that renters would not be inclined to care for their properties in the way owners would and that the presence of a community like that would harm the existing neighborhood.
“The character of this neighborhood is being changed dramatically,” resident John Clarke said. “This is a major cataclysmic change in the character of this neighborhood.”
Moore’s Ferry resident Mike Sigmon choked up as he pulled out a flower while addressing the commission.
Sigmon said he is a gardener who likes to keep up the neighborhood. He was worried the new people coming into the homes would not have that same attitude.
“Now I may be out of order saying this but rental people don’t take pride in their neighborhood,” Sigmon said. “They’re not going to grow gardens. They’re not going to take care of things. All they want is a place to live and a place to get in and out of.”
Both Levinson and company head Lat Purser made an attempt to respond to those criticisms.
They emphasized that they were looking to build a high quality project. Levinson said homes would be rented in the range of $1,100 to $3,000 per month.
“We’re not building low-income houses. We’re building to the demographic,” Purser said.
To that, resident Kim Clarke responded: “A thousand a month? That is lower income. We are in a neighborhood where we have houses at $400,000, $500,000, $1 million, $2 million homes and now we’re talking about a rental unit for $1,000 a month that is in our neighborhood, in our yard.”
Purser mentioned some of the groups the developers were hoping to cater to, including retirees who did not want to buy a new home, younger people who were financially unable to buy a home because of burdens like student debt and professionals who may be living in Hickory temporarily and want a nice place while they are here.
Highlighting their efforts to build local ties, he also pointed to the involvement of Horse Barn LLC, the ownership group for the property which includes five people from the Hickory area.
The name is a reference to the barn on the property, which the developer intends to refurbish to include a lobby, gathering space and fitness area.
“We’re not cutting corners,” Purser said. “We build it to own it. We build it to (bring) cash flow and we have local partners so it’s meant to have local pride.”
Two former Hickory elected officials also spoke out on different sides of the rezoning question.
Brad Lail, a former city councilman who now sits on the state transportation board, said he thought the planned development was a good fit because it allowed the city to have more involvement in regulating how the housing is developed.
Lail acknowledged his mother has a minority interest in the project but said he was there speaking on his own behalf as a resident.
Bruce Meisner, a former councilman who lives near the development site and whose namesake park is just down the street, spoke against the development.
He urged the commission to consider the precedent they would be setting by allowing a higher density project in that area and by going against the land use guidelines in the city’s comprehensive plan.
“There goes the neighborhood”
Board members Jeff Kerley and Bill Pekman pushed back against the criticism of renters during the board discussion once the public hearing closed.
Pekman said: “I am concerned (about) the disparagement of somebody who has to rent a home. There are people out there who really need a home.”
The comment drew boos. “Don’t lecture me,” one member of the crowd yelled.
Pekman continued: “I have three daughters all of whom are professionals — lawyers and doctors. They couldn’t afford to buy a home when they first started. They had loans, they had debts. They would move for a place like this and they would be good people.”
Board member Sam Hunt focused on the need to provide housing for Hickory’s growing population.
“I know you love your homes and you don’t want nothing to bother it,” Hunt said. “However, Hickory is growing and Hickory needs rental properties.”
He added: “I don’t know what to say that could help anybody here that owns a very expensive house over in Moore’s Ferry.”
In the end, the vote was 6-2. Hunt, Pekman and Kerley joined Chairman Bill McBrayer, Anne Williams and Junior Hedrick in recommending approval to the city council.