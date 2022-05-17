The 2022 primary elections are Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Early voting has ended, and voters in Catawba County will have one last chance to cast their votes in the 2022 primaries on Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Only residents who are registered on Tuesday will be able to vote in the primary. Unlike during early voting, there is no same-day registration on the primary day itself.

Voters also will need to go to their assigned polling place to vote on Tuesday. Residents who don’t know their precinct can look it up by visiting catawbacountync.gov and clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab.

From there, click “Voter Registration” at the left of the screen and follow the “Voter Lookup” link near the top of that page.

Less than 8% of eligible voters cast a ballot in Catawba County during early voting. The total was 8,313.

Tuesday’s election will provide voters an opportunity to determine who will move on to the general elections.

In Hickory, three candidates are running in the nonpartisan mayor race. The outcome of Tuesday’s vote will determine which two contenders will advance to the July 26 general election.

During early voting, there were 1,891 votes cast in the mayor primary.

Five Republican candidates, including two incumbents, are running for the three seats that are up for election on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners this year.

This election will also decide the Republican and Democratic nominees for the U.S. Senate and the 10th Congressional District. There are Republican primaries for an N.C. Supreme Court seat and two N.C. Court of Appeals seats.

Winners will be on the ballot Nov. 8.

In other races, Tuesday’s vote will essentially determine the winner of the office since candidates from opposition parties did not file.

In the races for N.C. House District 89 and Catawba County Clerk of Court, only Republican candidates are running.

Tuesday is the general election for Long View voters. Mayor Marla Thompson and Ward 2 Alderman Gary Lingerfelt are running unopposed while Justin Austin and Phyllis Pennington are seeking the Ward 5 seats.

While the vote for mayor is at large, voters can only vote in ward-specific races if they live in that ward.

In early voting, a total of 61 votes were cast in Long View races.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

