Tax collection slowed by pandemic

Property tax collection in Catawba County neared a 20-year high until the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the money coming in, Catawba County Tax Collector Lori Mathes said at a recent Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The collection rate for fiscal year 2019-20 ended up being 98.38 percent of the $97.5 million property tax levy.

The collection rate is down from the year before. A high of 98.53 percent collections was reached in fiscal year 2000-01, Mathes said during the annual settlement report.

“The pandemic has caused us to lose our momentum,” Mathes said.

Tax Administrator Brad Fowler said the tax collection rate has been on the rise since a low of 96.95 percent in 2012.

“Tax collection percentages were similar to last year heading into March of this year,” Fowler said. “The expectation at that time was to be at the same level of collection or slightly above by year's end.”

Instead, the pandemic slowed collections, hit the economy and halted new delinquent tax collection efforts, Fowler said.

Whether the pandemic will continue to have an impact on tax collection efforts in the coming year is still to be seen, Fowler said.