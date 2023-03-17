Catawba County placed an order for a new ambulance in January 2021. More than two years later, the county is still waiting on the new vehicle.

Assembly of the new ambulance is slated to start in May.

Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado gave the example of the long-delayed ambulance during a workshop with county commissioners earlier this week to highlight the supply chain stress the county is facing when it comes to vehicles.

She said the county currently has 10 ambulances on back order and attributed the delay at least in part to chassis shortages.

“We are looking at contingency plans, frankly, because we are running our spare ambulances into the ground,” Furtado said. “That’s real. That’s how it manifests. We have 10 trucks on order and they are $450,000 apiece. I mean, there’s a significant chunk of change imbedded in that expenditure.”

The county currently has 21 ambulances in use — 14 which are considered the primary vehicles and seven which are considered spares to be used when other ambulances are out of service. Spare vehicles are used when one of the primary ambulances needs maintenance or need exceeds the number of EMS units in service, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

Generally, vehicles that have reached 150,000 miles are considered for reclassification from primary to spare while vehicles above 200,000 miles are candidates for replacement.

McCauley said six ambulances have gone beyond the 200,000-mile mark while four additional vehicles are expected to do so by the end of the year.

“We continue to be in close contact with the manufacturers regarding production schedules,” McCauley said. “As recently as last week, several manufacturers have said that chassis availability is beginning to improve.”

When it comes to patrol vehicles for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, McCauley said the county is getting new patrol vehicles in a normal timeframe, though there can be more of a crunch toward the end of the fiscal year.

The county switched from Chevy Tahoes to Dodge Durangos for their patrol vehicles because the Tahoes “became harder to get due to consumer demand and price increases,” McCauley said.

She added that the sheriff’s office is seeking replacements for 24 of 130 frontline vehicles in the next budget.

“These supply chain issues are not disrupting our ability to provide emergency response services to our citizens,” McCauley said. “We are proactively managing and maintaining our fleet to ensure the availability and safety of our response vehicles.”