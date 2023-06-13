Long View Town Councilman David Elder has died.

Elder, perhaps best known as Hickory High's football coach during the team's 1996 state-title-winning season, was 77.

The school's football field was named after Elder during a 2021 ceremony.

Elder is also a member of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, the Lenoir-Rhyne University Sports Hall of Fame, the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Elder talked with the Record in 2017 about being inducted into the state hall of fame.

“This would be the highest honor that I’ve ever received, and I really appreciate all the ones who had anything to do with me being nominated,” Elder said at the ceremony.

Elder became the Red Tornadoes football head coach in 1994 after 13 years as an assistant and guided the team through one of its most successful stretches in program history. He accumulated 85 victories over the next nine years, second-most in school history behind his mentor and fellow NCHSAA Hall of Fame member Frank Barger.

"In 1994 when I got the chance to be the head football coach of Hickory High, I was ready to devote my heart, soul, and mind to Hickory football. I had prayed for many years that I would one day get a chance and here it was. I asked the players to follow my lead, and I asked my assistant coaches to be loyal and work hard for me and the players they would coach. I owe everything to the coaches and players through the years who believed in me and put in the tremendous hard work, sweat, tears, and maybe a little blood shed that resulted with victory after victory," he said in a quote supplied by former Hickory schools public information officer Beverly Snowden.

Statement from the Town of Long View The Town of Long View is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Elder. He was a tremendous asset to the Town of Long View. His service to our community was valued and appreciated. He will be greatly missed. Prayers are being lifted for his family during this difficult time.

On the football field, he is best remembered for his 1996 team that scored 48 points per game on the way to a 16-0 season and the 3A state title. That team posted seven shutouts — including a 42-0 victory over Ragsdale in the championship game — and also started the school’s longest winning streak, which stretched to 28 games across the 1996-97 seasons, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Elder also coached the Hickory women’s basketball team for 20 years, where he compiled a 418-129 record. He brought three more state championships to Hickory, winning titles in 1995 and then back-to-back years in 1998 and 1999 when his teams went a combined 63-1, the article noted in 2017.

A 1963 graduate of Taylorsville High School, Elder went on to play four seasons as a football player at Lenoir-Rhyne.