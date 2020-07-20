State Sen. Andy Wells announces retirement from General Assembly

State Sen. Andy Wells is retiring from the General Assembly effective July 27.

Wells, 65, made the announcement in a statement released Monday.

Wells served more than seven years in the General Assembly, including one term in the House and three in the Senate. He represented Catawba and Alexander counties. In the statement, Wells said serving the district has been an honor.

Wells, a Republican, decided to forgo another run for his Senate seat this year to run for lieutenant governor. He lost in the primary.

The announcement comes less than six months before Wells’ term is set to expire.

He cited the lack of activity on the Senate’s calendar for the remainder of the year and a desire to work on other things as reasons for the retirement in an interview Monday.

“We’ll probably go back for one day in September and other than that there’s not going to be a whole going on this year,” Wells said. “So, I have a couple of other projects that I think will be a lot more interesting and exciting than serving out the term.”

Wells declined to mention specifics on the projects at this time.