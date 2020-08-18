State of emergency in Catawba County ends

The state of emergency in Catawba County was lifted late Monday.

Randy Isenhower, the chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, declared an end to the emergency declaration that was first issued Saturday morning in response to heavy rainstorms.

The storms damaged infrastructure, caused wastewater spills of more than 170,000 gallons in Hickory and Newton and prompted the rescue of residents from vehicles and a home by Hickory firefighters.

Even though there is no longer a state of emergency, the county will continue to deal with the effects of the storms for some time.

Sections of Kool Park, Snow Creek and Herman Sipe roads are expected to be closed several weeks for repairs. The county is in the process of assessing the storm damage.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

