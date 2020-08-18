You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State of emergency in Catawba County ends
0 comments
top story

State of emergency in Catawba County ends

Only $5 for 5 months
081820-hdr-news-damage-p3

The bridge on Snow Creek was damaged in this weekend's storms. The road is set to be closed for at least three weeks. 

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

The state of emergency in Catawba County was lifted late Monday.

Randy Isenhower, the chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, declared an end to the emergency declaration that was first issued Saturday morning in response to heavy rainstorms. 

The storms damaged infrastructure, caused wastewater spills of more than 170,000 gallons in Hickory and Newton and prompted the rescue of residents from vehicles and a home by Hickory firefighters. 

Even though there is no longer a state of emergency, the county will continue to deal with the effects of the storms for some time. 

Sections of Kool Park, Snow Creek and Herman Sipe roads are expected to be closed several weeks for repairs. The county is in the process of assessing the storm damage. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert