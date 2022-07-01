State budget includes millions for App State Hickory Campus, Newton water treatment project

Tens of millions of dollars could soon flow to Catawba County for major projects, namely the Appalachian State University Hickory campus and a wastewater treatment expansion in Newton.

On Friday, Catawba County’s three legislators in the N.C. General Assembly, Sen. Dean Proctor and Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams, announced $47.3 million in funding to various local governments and organizations in Catawba County.

A little more than 90% of that funding is earmarked for two projects: $9 million for Appalachian State’s new Hickory campus and $33.75 million for a wastewater treatment plant in Newton.

The legislators noted in their statement released Friday afternoon that the funding is preliminary pending action on the budget by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The university won’t have trouble finding ways to make use of that allocation at the former Corning headquarters building off U.S. Highway 321, which the university purchased to serve as the site of the new campus.

During a campus tour in April, university officials said they would be upgrading the building systems for improved energy efficiency, adding new carpet and paint and would probably also have to undertake some asbestos abatement.

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore was present for the tour and lauded the new campus, describing it as a deal of the century.

University leaders have targeted fall 2023 as the start date for classes at the new campus. They have come together with leaders from Hickory to form a Hickory Campus Advisory Council to determine the course offerings in Hickory.

Anna Oakes, the university’s news and media relations director, said the council is expected to hold its first meeting later this month.

The other big-ticket item in the county’s allocation will go toward expanding the capacity of the Clark Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from 5 million gallons to 7.5 million gallons, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

“It’s about making sure that we are poised for the growth we’re experiencing now and can accommodate that into the future,” Frick said.

He said design and engineering for the project is set to take place in the coming months while construction is expected to last three to five years.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

