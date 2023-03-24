A bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly would require candidates for a school board in Catawba County to campaign as members of political parties.

House Bill 66 would change the current nonpartisan races to partisan contests in 2024.

The county's three school systems are Hickory Public, Catawba County and Newton-Conover City. All three would move to partisan races if the bill passes.

The bill also would change the dates of elections for the Hickory and Newton-Conover boards, moving them to even-numbered years. Terms of members who are currently serving would be extended to align with the new election cycle.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education currently has elections during even-numbered years.

Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams of Catawba County were primary sponsors of the bill, which passed the House and was sent to the Senate on March 9. No action has been taken on the bill since then.

Since the measure is a local bill affecting fewer than 15 counties, it is not subject to the governor's veto.

A bill making the same changes to county school board elections was proposed last year but ultimately did not come up for a vote in the state Senate. Catawba County Sen. Dean Proctor said he believes the Senate will take it up this session, adding that he supports the bill.

“It’s a controversial bill,” Proctor said. “There’s people that do not want it and there’s, on the other side, the people who do want it. I’ve had a lot of people request, ‘Let’s put it that way.’” He said specifically he heard from individuals in the community.

Members of local school boards were mixed in their views of the legislation.

Hickory school board chairman Bryan Graham and Newton-Conover school board chairman Tim Hayes are critical of the change.

“I think right now, the way people elect us is based on what we say and what we do,” Graham said. “If you add an R and a D beside our names, we are going to get elected because of the R and the D. I don’t think that puts kids first, and that’s what our goal should be.”

Graham has served on the board for eight years and said he does not know the political affiliations of his fellow board members. “And it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Our goal is to take care of kids.”

Hayes said he does not agree with the bill and that politics should stay out of education.

“I don’t know that people fully realize how little control local school boards have over area schools,” Hayes said. The two things a board of education has full control of are budgeting and policy, Hayes said, but even then, “a lot of that is still dictated to us by the Department of Public Instruction … and legislature.”

Don Sigmon, a newly-elected member of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education, said having partisan candidates in races could be helpful for voters.

“It doesn’t mean that (voters) need to vote a certain way,” Sigmon said. “But not knowing, you go in and you’ve got eight or nine names (on the ballot), and you haven’t (researched), it just gives you a starting point, I believe.”

Catawba County School Board Vice Chair Leslie Barnette questioned how the change would help students and local school personnel and how it would benefit education.

“My bottom line is always the children and staff,” Barnette said. “And I’m not sure I understand how it will benefit them.”

Barnette added, “You don’t know until it actually takes effect what the repercussions are.”