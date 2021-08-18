Speakers discuss merits, future of Confederate monument in Newton

The monument is a source of pain for residents, she said. She said she feels it represents more than just history.

Hovland said she also feels the monument and Confederate reverence hurt business growth and asked the commissioners to consider moving the monument.

“I do not believe that Apple, Amazon and other major players see any of this as a good thing,” she said.

McRee disagreed, saying he feels the monument is only there to remember the Catawba County lives lost during the Civil War.

McRee approached the commissioners Monday with a stack of books and research in hand. He spoke about information he’s found on how many people in Catawba County owned slaves, enlistment of soldiers for the Civil War and how many people in Catawba County died during the war.

“Six hundred and sixty died and 2,200 served,” McRee said. “The monument was erected to honor the men from this county who served who died. Six hundred and sixty. In other cases, that would be classified as genocide against white males. Basically, one in three that went, died. One in seven white male residents of the county died.”

McRee said the monument should not be touched. With public comments limited to three minutes long, McRee said he would be back at another meeting to speak again.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.