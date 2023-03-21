A South Carolina-based tire dealer has submitted the top bid for a city-owned property on U.S. Highway 70 that was once plagued by sinkholes.

Rims USA LLC submitted a $300,000 bid in response to the initial $250,000 offer made by Hickory-based CPM Enterprise LLC.

Rims USA is a franchise of RNR Tire Express.

The upset bid from Rims USA triggered another 10-day period for additional bids which ended on Monday. CPM offered a second bid of $314,950 but that offer fell short of the amount needed for a legally qualifying bid.

CPM’s second offer was $100 below the $315,050 threshold for a qualifying bid, Hickory City Clerk Debbie Miller said. Miller opened the second bid from CPM on Tuesday morning.

Since there were no qualifying offers during the most recent 10-day bid period, the city will not be advertising for more bids. The Hickory City Council will have to give its approval to sell the land, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

With the council’s green light, Rims USA will become the owner of the 1.66-acre property at 1100 U.S. Highway 70 SE.

The property began experiencing problems with sinkholes in 2002, which would persist until repairs were made in 2018. The city of Hickory took possession of the land and entered into a $4.8 million agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to make the repairs.

Mayor Hank Guess said in February that city leaders have heard from experts who reviewed the property that it is safe for building.