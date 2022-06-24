'Sobering moment:' NC leaders react to abortion rights reversal, consider next steps.

For N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, it was “long overdue and a major win for protecting life.” In Gov. Roy Cooper’s eyes, it represents a right "tragically ripped away.”

Friday’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the U.S. Constitutional right to abortion means these and other state leaders will be in a position to shape the future of abortion rights in North Carolina.

Hours after the decision was handed down, lawmakers provided some insight into what that future will hold.

In a statement Friday, Senate Leader Phil Berger said the Senate “will take immediate action to ensure North Carolina's late-term abortion ban is reinstated.”

He added, “Senate Republicans will determine whether other steps are appropriate to strengthen our pro-life laws, but I do not anticipate legislative action prior to adjournment."

Moore said the legislature is unlikely to address abortion during the current session. He said lawmakers would wait until next year, after the elections. “North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January,” Moore said.

North Carolina’s Democratic leaders intend to push back on efforts to curtail abortion rights. Gov. Cooper said in his statement that he would “continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

Sen. Dan Blue, Democratic leader in the Senate, tweeted: “I’ve spent much of my adult life working to expand freedoms and protect rights. Today, in North Carolina, we trust women. We need to protect that trust by protecting the right to legal abortion care. We can’t go back.”

"The U.S. Supreme Court's action is very disappointing, and women should have the right to make their own personal reproductive decisions," State Senator Paul Lowe Jr. said. He is a Democrat who represents Forsyth County.

A sobering moment

The end of the federally protected right to abortion was a cause for celebration for at least some of North Carolina’s state leaders.

"I am overjoyed with the decision by our Supreme Court,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, said in a statement. “For decades we have been praying for a day like today, and it is finally here. I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the long-term effects it can have on families.”

Robinson has spoken about how his wife, Yolanda, had an abortion prior to their marriage. “It was the hardest decision we have ever made, and sadly, we made the wrong one,” Robinson said in a video he posted to social media.

Robinson said now is the time for the state "to carefully craft legislation that will safeguard the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn."

Not all Republicans shared Robinson's spirit of elation.

Rep. Jay Adams, a legislator from solidly Republican Catawba County, said he has mixed feelings on the issue and called it "a sobering moment."

While he identifies himself as pro-life, Adams also said, “I also have seen all of the ramifications of unwanted pregnancies over my lifetime, and I have a very broad view of the matter.”

He added, “I recognize there are circumstances where people have extremely difficult decisions to make and I would prefer that they have some options, but I’m not on the other side of the thing where I think it’s wholesale 'whatever you want to do' up until birth of the child.”

State Senator Joyce Krawiec is a Republican who represents Davie and Forsyth counties.

"There is little chance that North Carolina will be able to pass any more restrictive abortion laws over the veto of Governor Cooper," she said. "Republicans do not have veto-proof majorities. We need support from Democrats to override a veto, and that won’t happen. The governor vetoed a bill to protect babies who survived an abortion attempt and no Democrats voted for the override. If a 'Born Alive Abortion Survivor' bill couldn’t pass, there is no chance of anything more restrictive being passed."

Rep. Mitchell Setzer, who also represents part of Catawba County, said he opposes abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the pregnant woman.

His initial reaction was one of uncertainty as to what the decision will mean for state law. “I don’t know where we stand at this moment as far as the general statutes in North Carolina,” Setzer said. “Do we default back to something from 1973 when Roe v. Wade was first issued? There’s questions. There will have to be legislative action, I am assuming, but I don’t know what that will be. This is new for all of us.”

Both Adams and Setzer emphasized the sensitivity of the matter and said it would require a deliberate process.

“This is going to take a lot of work to arrive at some kind of consensus,” Setzer said.

Speculating on where things will end up, Adams said, “I think that North Carolina is going to come up with something that is, it won’t be satisfactory to the pro-choice people. I don’t think it will be completely satisfactory to them. But on the other hand, it probably won’t be satisfactory to the pro-life people to a certain extent.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

