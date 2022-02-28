Signs for Hickory social district go up as city awaits final approvals

Signs for Hickory’s new social district have been posted but residents won’t be able to bust out the beers just yet.

“We are awaiting acknowledgement of our social district registration by the ABC Commission,” Sarah Killian, Hickory communications specialist, said this week. “Once we receive that acknowledgement, we will be able to set a start date.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A state law allowing local governments to establish special districts where the public consumption of alcohol is permitted was enacted last year. The Hickory City Council voted to create its district last November.

Under the rules adopted by council, people will be allowed to drink in the area between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Visitors will only be able to consume drinks purchased from businesses within or adjacent to the district.

All drinks also must be in plastic cups labeled with information about the district and the regulations governing it.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.