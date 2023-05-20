Catawba County could soon be adding an employee at its Veteran Services Office in an effort to help the office’s short-handed staff help veterans seeking assistance.
County Manager Mary Furtado’s proposed budget would add a $50,000-per-year support specialist to the office responsible for helping veterans and their families with their benefits.
The addition of the new position comes at a time when the office has faced challenges as a result of short-staffing.
The office had struggled to meets its goal of timely service with average wait times of less than three days in part because of a lack of staff.
Last fall, Veteran Services Officer Becky Young said the office had an appointment backlog of about four months and that she was the only employee in the office authorized to file claims.
County Manager Furtado told the county commissioners on Monday: “In recent months veterans in Catawba County have experienced wait times longer than we would like for them to wait.”
She added: “Since the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, our numbers of veterans coming through our doors have been higher than they were previously, and it has been a struggle for us to keep up with that. This is an area where we feel like investment in maintaining that forward level of service is important.”
The office helped to bring in more than $100 million in veterans benefits in a recent year, Young said in 2022.