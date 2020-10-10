Setzer, Cranford compete in N.C. House race

Republican Rep. Mitchell Setzer is facing Democrat Greg Cranford in the 89th N.C. House District in a rematch of the 2018 election.
The district covers most of Catawba County except for a portion in the northwestern part of the county.
Cranford and Setzer gave their opinions on issues like policing and the COVID-19 pandemic in response to a questionnaire
Here’s what they had to say:
Greg Cranford
What do you see as the most important issues in this campaign and why are those the most important?
Health Over Wealth. I will support Gov. Cooper’s efforts to bring North Carolina back to normal without risking more lives due to the COVID pandemic.
I was found to be COVID positive on September 11, so this issue is very personal to me. Unfortunately, Republicans have politicized the COVID crisis.
Expansion of Medicaid is essential. Eventually, we will need to move to a system of Medicare for All.
Health care costs for the working poor are outrageous. My personal copayments for very minor health care needs have been outrageous. Profiteering off people’s illnesses is not right.
What skills and/or experience make you the best person in this race to advocate for the district’s interests in Raleigh?
Although NC House District 89 is a very red, conservative, Republican district, the voters need a choice on the ballot.
I will provide representation that will be allied with progressive-minded Democratic legislators who will try to undo the damage done during the last decade by the ultra-right-wing conservative Republicans in the General Assembly.
As University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor Gene Nichol titled his recent book about the current N.C. General Assembly as “Indecent Assembly.” The interests of the wealthy have been served at the expense of the vast majority of North Carolinians who need public services to meet human needs.
Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any, should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.
I do not support defunding the police. Police, like all public employees, deserve good wages.
I will support the right of law enforcement to organize, unionize and advocate for themselves. Law enforcement officers are represented by very strong and influential unions.
I do support reforming the police. There are too many incidents of police abusing citizens. Often times, these citizens have been African-Americans. Bad police should be held accountable.
What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?
I will support a return to more generous unemployment benefits for those affected by COVID. The working poor will spend this money to keep our economy going. It is called trickle-up economics, not the trickle-down advocated by Republicans who think the poor will be content with the crumbs.
Paying for the economic post-COVID recovery will require higher state taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals in our state. Our current state income tax is very regressive and was enacted by the ultra-right-wing Republicans who seized control of the General Assembly in 2010.
We must tax the rich to provide for the needs of ordinary North Carolinians. Some of my best friends are rich. I just want them to pay their fair share of taxes.
Mitchell Smith Setzer
What do you see as the most important issues in this campaign and why are those the most important?
Continued support of our local business community so our economy will recover to the pre-pandemic levels.
Continued support of our law enforcement and our other emergency services communities
Continued support of our Second Amendment rights!
As we advance through the trials of this pandemic, we must continue to support ourselves, our Second Amendment rights, our business community and our law enforcement and emergency services personnel.
For without these vital components, we would not be the exceptional place to live that we are today.
What skills and/or experience make you the best person in this race to advocate for the district’s interest in Raleigh?
I am a lifelong resident of the district, and I have watched and experienced its growth and changes throughout my 55 years.
In addition, I have served in local and state government most of my professional life and I do not make campaign promises. My only promise is that I will do my very best regarding every decision involving the 89th House District and the state of North Carolina.
Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.
North Carolina has a system of checks and balances in place, and I do not see the need to change a system that works. In addition, I will not support any effort whatsoever, that attempts to defund any police agency under the budgetary control of the North Carolina General Assembly.
What, if any additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?
As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, the N.C. General Assembly has made every effort to be proactive as much as possible.
However, I believe it is urgently necessary to change the Emergency Powers Act in order to allow the General Assembly to have influence in the decision-making process during a state of emergency.
Under the way the Emergency Powers Act is currently written, all decision-making authority is given to the Office of the Governor and that is too much of an undertaking for one person. During a statewide emergency, all regions and legislative districts need to be involved to create a statewide solution.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
