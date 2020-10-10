Setzer, Cranford compete in N.C. House race

I do support reforming the police. There are too many incidents of police abusing citizens. Often times, these citizens have been African-Americans. Bad police should be held accountable.

What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?

I will support a return to more generous unemployment benefits for those affected by COVID. The working poor will spend this money to keep our economy going. It is called trickle-up economics, not the trickle-down advocated by Republicans who think the poor will be content with the crumbs.

Paying for the economic post-COVID recovery will require higher state taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals in our state. Our current state income tax is very regressive and was enacted by the ultra-right-wing Republicans who seized control of the General Assembly in 2010.

We must tax the rich to provide for the needs of ordinary North Carolinians. Some of my best friends are rich. I just want them to pay their fair share of taxes.

Mitchell Smith Setzer