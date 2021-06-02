Senate bill would push Hickory, Long View elections to 2022

City elections in Hickory and Long View would be delayed to 2022 under a bill pending in the N.C. General Assembly.

Senate Bill 722 would push back elections in all cities and towns that elect any officials from districts.

The bill is a response to delays in U.S. Census data needed to redraw districts. The data was originally projected to be available by April 1 but is now not expected until August or September.

The filing period for the offices in Hickory and Long View, which is currently scheduled to run from July 26 to Aug. 13, would be pushed back to December to coincide with the filing period for the 2022 primaries under the proposed legislation.

Primaries for the delayed municipal elections would take place March 8, the already-scheduled primary date for the other 2022 elections. The municipal general elections would likely take place April 26.

Current officeholders would have their terms extended until the elections are certified.

The bill would affect the mayoral races in Hickory and Long View, three council races in Hickory and two in Long View.