Section of Main Avenue to reopen; part of N.C. 127 to close for City Walk work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Main Avenue NW between Fourth and Ninth streets is set to reopen once workers have finished paving the street, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said this week.

The section of road has been closed to allow for construction of part of the City Walk, the walking and biking path that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Many sections of the City Walk already appear complete though Killian said the sections would not be open until the entire walkway is finished.

“There may be people that are out walking on the path but it's not officially open until all work is completed,” she said.

Portion of N.C. 127 to close

N.C. 127 will be closed between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE this weekend so workers can put steel girders in place for the pedestrian bridge that is also part of City Walk.

The road will close starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.