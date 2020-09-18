 Skip to main content
Section of Main Avenue to reopen; part of N.C. 127 to close for City Walk work
City Walk

Carolina Paving workers were putting finishing touches on Main Avenue NW between Ninth Street and Fourth Street NW along the City Walk trail this week. The road will reopen when paving is complete. 

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Main Avenue NW between Fourth and Ninth streets is set to reopen once workers have finished paving the street, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said this week.

The section of road has been closed to allow for construction of part of the City Walk, the walking and biking path that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

Many sections of the City Walk already appear complete though Killian said the sections would not be open until the entire walkway is finished.

“There may be people that are out walking on the path but it's not officially open until all work is completed,” she said.

Portion of N.C. 127 to close

N.C. 127 will be closed between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE this weekend so workers can put steel girders in place for the pedestrian bridge that is also part of City Walk.

The road will close starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

