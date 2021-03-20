Section of Hwy. 127 to close as Hickory places arches over pedestrian bridge

A section of N.C. 127 will be closed this weekend so workers can place wooden arches over the pedestrian bridge.

The part of the road between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will be closed starting 6 a.m. Saturday and will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arches over the pedestrian bridge are one of the more prominent features of the City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that is currently under construction.

The arches, made of Douglas fir glulam beams, will extend 60 feet in the air over the walkway and span 178 feet, according to a news release from the city.

“This structure will be a centerpiece for the City Walk and a recognizable landmark for the city of Hickory,” Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said via the release. “We are excited to reach this milestone in the project.”

The city is hoping to have the City Walk complete before the end of spring.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.