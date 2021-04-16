Second set of arches to be placed in Hickory; part of N.C. 127 to close

Part of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed this weekend so workers can place the second set of arches for the City Walk pedestrian bridge.

The road will close beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. The road is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

While the road is shut down, workers will place the second set of arches, which will serve as outside arches for the arches already in place.

The pedestrian bridge and its accompanying arches are part of the City Walk walking and biking path currently under construction between downtown Hickory and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.