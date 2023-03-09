The city of Hickory has received a second offer for the property on U.S. 70 that experienced recurring problems with sinkholes for nearly two decades.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian confirmed the city has received a $300,000 upset bid for the 1.66-acre property at 1100 U.S. 70 SE. The city did not name the company or individual making the bid.

Hickory-based CPM Enterprise LLC made the initial $250,000 offer for the land. Since the city has received an upset bid, they will continue to accept additional bids through March 20.

Bidders are required to deposit 5% of the bid offer and “must raise the original offer by amount of at least 10% of the first $1,000 of that offer and 5% of the remainder,” according to a copy of the upset bid notice the city will officially publish on Friday. Bids are to be submitted to City Clerk Debbie Miller.

The sinkhole problem at the property began in 2002, when a hole opened up in the parking lot of a restaurant located at the site and a Corvette fell in.

In 2016, the city took over the property and entered into a $4.8 million agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to fix the hole. Repairs were complete in 2018.