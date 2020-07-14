Schools to be in person; parents, school districts can choose online learning

The state is providing school systems with guidance for when a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19, including contact tracing. Districts are being left to make their own decisions on specific social-distancing rules and how the school system will meet the state’s guidelines.

The state decided opening schools is safe as of now in part because children have been shown to be less likely to get COVID-19, less likely to have serious cases and less likely to spread the disease, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.

The state will also continue to stay in the Safer At Home phase of reopening, which was set to expire on Friday. The Safer At Home phase, which keeps some businesses, like gyms, closed, will continue for three more weeks, Cooper said.

“Easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools,” Cooper said.

If the virus spikes before school opens, schools may be switching to online only, Cooper said.

“Let me be clear, the start of school is a month away for most of our children, and we know a lot can change in that time,” Cooper said.

