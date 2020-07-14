Schools to be in person; parents, school districts can choose online learning

North Carolina public schools are moving forward with a plan to have in-person classes with key safety precautions, including a limited number of people allowed in schools at a time -- which could mean alternating school days or weeks to minimize the number of students in school at one time, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
The plan also requires students, teachers and staff to wear face masks, submit to daily temperature checks and engage in more intense cleaning protocols.
Individual students or families can elect to do remote-learning or online classes instead, Cooper said. Entire school districts can elect to hold classes completely online as well, he said.
Schools holding in-person classes are being guided on how to identify a case of COVID-19 and how to isolate students who might have the coronavirus, Cooper said. School nurses have already been sent information on COVID-19 and personal protective equipment and medical grade equipment they might need.
The state is also supplying five reusable cloth face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member, Cooper said.
The state is encouraging schools to keep students socially distanced by avoiding large group activities, possibly having students eat lunch in their classrooms and allow time for more hand washing and cleaning, Cooper said. Teachers are also being asked to ensure students aren’t sharing supplies.
The state is providing school systems with guidance for when a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19, including contact tracing. Districts are being left to make their own decisions on specific social-distancing rules and how the school system will meet the state’s guidelines.
The state decided opening schools is safe as of now in part because children have been shown to be less likely to get COVID-19, less likely to have serious cases and less likely to spread the disease, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.
The state will also continue to stay in the Safer At Home phase of reopening, which was set to expire on Friday. The Safer At Home phase, which keeps some businesses, like gyms, closed, will continue for three more weeks, Cooper said.
“Easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools,” Cooper said.
If the virus spikes before school opens, schools may be switching to online only, Cooper said.
“Let me be clear, the start of school is a month away for most of our children, and we know a lot can change in that time,” Cooper said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.