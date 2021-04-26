Schools need money for St. Stephens High improvements, Hickory High turf field

“I'm not sure about it. I'm not sure I’ll vote for it,” Butler said. “I’m concerned the county is going to have to come up with $9 or $10 million for all the schools. This is not a one-time thing, and we need to understand that. ... I’m also concerned that in 10 years, what if the school system has fallen on hard times and can't take care of it. Then it’s a safety matter, and we have to pay for it. Then we don't have one school that needs half a million in 10 years, it’s every school that needs it.”

Steele said the school system could save about $12,000 a year on maintenance costs, and would continue getting additional money from the city of Hickory for the field.

Commissioner Kitty Barnes wondered if the money could be better spent on improving other areas of the school.

“That’s where I have a lot of difficulty,” Barnes said. “We’re often told the school needs renovations but nothing has come forward. If this were to work toward creating a better façade and entryway and cleaning the parking lot, I'd be on it in a heartbeat, but I have difficulty just looking at the sports side.”

The finance and personnel committee moved the measure to be voted on by the full board without a recommendation for or against the funding.

