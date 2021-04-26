Schools need money for St. Stephens High improvements, Hickory High turf field

Two high schools need money from Catawba County to fund improvements.
St. Stephens High School’s planned upgrade to its interior main building was allotted $7.4 million last year. The construction for the upgrades will cost $2.2 million more than that.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners originally moved $7.4 million from a Maiden Middle School update project to go toward improvements to St. Stephens' main building, at the request of Catawba County Schools in November 2020.
The money was allocated for improvements to the walls, floors, ceilings, lighting and HVAC system in the main building, especially in older parts of the school, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said at Monday’s board of commissioners subcommittee meeting. Construction bids for the project came in much higher than expected, and an additional $2.2 million from the county is needed to pay for the lowest bid.
The improvements are part of a string of renovations at St. Stephens. In addition to the $7.4 million allotted to upgrades at the school last year, another $10.4 million has already been appropriated for other updates to the school, including adding career and technical classroom space, new classrooms, a guidance suite and an office suite.
The board of commissioners' finance and personnel subcommittee recommended the additional funding to the full board, which will vote on the measure at the next regular meeting on Monday, May 3.
Hickory High School also needs money from the county — $950,000 to pay for turf football and baseball fields. Some county commissioners weren’t keen on the idea.
Hickory Public Schools wants to put in an artificial turf field at a cost of $1.1 million, according to information from the county. The schools have a promised $150,000 in donations for the field from the community, Hickory Public Schools Finance and Business Director Adam Steele said at Monday’s meeting.
The school system would pay back the $950,000 it needs from the county over 10 years, Steele said. To do so, the school system plans to use $50,000 from its county capital funding each year and $45,000 each year from funding from the city of Hickory, Steele said.
The turf field has advantages over grass fields, like reduced maintenance cost and fewer weather impacts, according to information from the school system.
Commissioner Sherry Butler said she worried that if the county agreed to loan Hickory Public Schools the money for Hickory High School to get a field, the county’s other high schools would want the same.
“If we get into this business ... are we prepared to do this for all our high schools?” Butler said. Butler also asked how the school system would pay for the fields to be replaced, as they often need replacing after 10 years and can cost several hundred thousand dollars.
“I'm not sure about it. I'm not sure I’ll vote for it,” Butler said. “I’m concerned the county is going to have to come up with $9 or $10 million for all the schools. This is not a one-time thing, and we need to understand that. ... I’m also concerned that in 10 years, what if the school system has fallen on hard times and can't take care of it. Then it’s a safety matter, and we have to pay for it. Then we don't have one school that needs half a million in 10 years, it’s every school that needs it.”
Steele said the school system could save about $12,000 a year on maintenance costs, and would continue getting additional money from the city of Hickory for the field.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes wondered if the money could be better spent on improving other areas of the school.
“That’s where I have a lot of difficulty,” Barnes said. “We’re often told the school needs renovations but nothing has come forward. If this were to work toward creating a better façade and entryway and cleaning the parking lot, I'd be on it in a heartbeat, but I have difficulty just looking at the sports side.”
The finance and personnel committee moved the measure to be voted on by the full board without a recommendation for or against the funding.