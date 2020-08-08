SBI to move to new Hickory office

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation will be moving its Hickory district office to a new location.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council voted to annex the four acres of land off Performance Drive SE that will serve as the site for the new office.

SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube said the office is moving to a new location because the landlord at the current property chose not to renew the lease.

Grube said construction on the new building is almost finished.

The new building will house the office for the SBI's Northwestern District, which covers 13 counties. The current district office is located off Zion Church Road.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.