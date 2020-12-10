SBA offers loans for residents, businesses harmed by November storm

The Small Business Administration is offering loans to residents and business owners in parts the Hickory area affected by a storm in November, according to a press release from the agency.

The low-interest loans are being offered in Alexander, Catawba, Caldwell, Iredell and Wilkes counties to cover damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 12.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible for up to $2 million in loans.

In addition to compensating for damaged property, the SBA is also offering loans to make up work capital for most nonprofits and smaller enterprises, even if those businesses did not have property damage, according to the release.

Homeowners may receive up to $200,000 to repair property damage. Both homeowners and renters will also be able to obtain up to $40,000 to cover damage or destruction of personal property.

Loan applications can be found by visiting https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov; calling 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for people who have hearing problems; or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Applications for loans covering property damage need to be in by Feb. 2, 2021, while applications for loans covering just working capital will be due by Sept. 7.

