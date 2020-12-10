 Skip to main content
SBA offers loans for residents, businesses harmed by November storm
120620-hdr-news-campground-p3

Renee Huskey, a resident of the Hiddenite Family Campground, rummages through personal items from her camper home after flooding caused extensive damage at the camp in November. The Small Business Administration is now offering loans to help residents and businesses affected by the storm. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The Small Business Administration is offering loans to residents and business owners in parts the Hickory area affected by a storm in November, according to a press release from the agency.

The low-interest loans are being offered in Alexander, Catawba, Caldwell, Iredell and Wilkes counties to cover damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 12.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible for up to $2 million in loans.

In addition to compensating for damaged property, the SBA is also offering loans to make up work capital for most nonprofits and smaller enterprises, even if those businesses did not have property damage, according to the release.

Homeowners may receive up to $200,000 to repair property damage. Both homeowners and renters will also be able to obtain up to $40,000 to cover damage or destruction of personal property.

Loan applications can be found by visiting https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov; calling 1-800-659-2955  or 1-800-877-8339 for people who have hearing problems; or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Applications for loans covering property damage need to be in by Feb. 2, 2021, while applications for loans covering just working capital will be due by Sept. 7.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

