Saturday is last day for early voting; Election Day is Tuesday
  • Updated
Catawba County polling officials work the curbside polling station at the Catawba County Library in Newton during early voting. Saturday is the last day to vote early in Catawba County. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Saturday will be the last chance for people in six Catawba County municipalities and two school districts to vote early.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Catawba County Library in Newton, the single early voting site for all local elections this year.

Conover, Newton, Maiden, Claremont, the town of Catawba and Brookford all have elections this year.

Three seats on the Newton-Conover school board are up for election — two seats in the Newton District and one in the Conover District.

In Hickory Public Schools, the seats from Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 are all up for election.

Municipal elections are at-large, so residents can vote for all races in their town or city regardless of where they live in the municipality.

For school board races, voters must live in a ward or district having an election in order to vote in that race.

Voters can check their eligibility by visiting www.catawbacountync.gov, clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab and following the “Check Your Registration” link.

Voters who have not yet registered can register and then vote during early voting by providing documentation confirming their place of residence. 

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data is available, 814 people — 2.5% of eligible voters in this year’s elections — had cast a ballot early.

Newton has had the most voters of any town or city so far at 383, followed by Conover at 293. The votes in other municipalities are below 100, ranging from 66 votes in Maiden to two votes in Brookford.

Nearly 600 people had voted in the Newton-Conover school board races as of Thursday. Less than 20 had voted in the four Hickory school board wards.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

