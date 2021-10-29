Saturday is last day for early voting; Election Day is Tuesday

Saturday will be the last chance for people in six Catawba County municipalities and two school districts to vote early.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Catawba County Library in Newton, the single early voting site for all local elections this year.

Conover, Newton, Maiden, Claremont, the town of Catawba and Brookford all have elections this year.

Three seats on the Newton-Conover school board are up for election — two seats in the Newton District and one in the Conover District.

In Hickory Public Schools, the seats from Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 are all up for election.

Municipal elections are at-large, so residents can vote for all races in their town or city regardless of where they live in the municipality.

For school board races, voters must live in a ward or district having an election in order to vote in that race.

Voters can check their eligibility by visiting www.catawbacountync.gov, clicking the “Elections” link under the “County Services” tab and following the “Check Your Registration” link.