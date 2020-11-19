Roundabout construction closes part of Main Avenue NE

Parts of Main Avenue NE will close starting today to allow for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Main Avenue and Second Avenue NE, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The section of road will be closed between Second Street NE and Second Avenue. Detours will be in place.

No specific timeframe was given for when the road will reopen.

The roundabout is a component of the City Walk, the walkway between downtown Hickory and Lenoir-Rhyne University that is currently under construction.

The walkway is one of the major projects funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

