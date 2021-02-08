 Skip to main content
Riverwalk project expected to be complete by summer 2022
River Walk beginnings

Workers with heavy equipment start clearing brush along the future Riverwalk site in this January 2020 file photo. 

 ROBERT C. REED, Record

While the city of Hickory expects to have its City Walk project complete this year, residents eager to walk over Lake Hickory will have to wait a bit longer.

The city is projecting that the Riverwalk, the walkway being constructed along and partially over Lake Hickory, will be finished by the summer of 2022.

Like the City Walk and several other walking and biking trails in the works throughout the city, Riverwalk is funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

Riverwalk will run from what is now Rotary-Geitner Park to an area near the city’s water treatment plant. Part of the path will be on a bridge over the water that will be visible from U.S. 321.

In a separate project, the city will rename the park Deidra Lackey Memorial Park and add amenities such as an amphitheater as part of its collaboration with the Lackey family.

David E. Looper & Co. began construction of the land route for the project in January 2020. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said contractor W.C. English Inc. is starting on the construction of the portion over the water.

“Construction has been slightly slower than expected due to higher-than-normal amounts of rain,” Killian said. “There continue to be manufacturing delays with materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city approved a $7.2 million contract with W.C. English last October. A $5.9 million contract with Looper was approved in January 2020.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

