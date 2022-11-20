Rezoning for 141-home development to go before Catawba County Commissioners

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a rezoning request from D.R. Horton for a 141-home development off West Maiden Road next to the Martin Marietta quarry.

The board was originally set to consider the request and hold the public hearing in October, but the company requested the matter be pushed back to the Nov. 21 meeting.

The company proposed building the 141 homes on 49 acres of property. The project would also include two stormwater ponds and 14 acres left as open space. Developers have indicated they plan to seek annexation into Maiden.

County staff recommended approving the rezoning, but the Catawba County Planning Board recommended rejecting it in a 6-3 vote.

Among other concerns, board members cited the proximity of the land to a quarry.

Martin Marietta executive Steve Bruce submitted a letter to the planning board asking that the board require the developer to inform prospective residents about the quarry and its activities, which can include blasting to loosen rock.