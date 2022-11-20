 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Rezoning for 141-home development to go before Catawba County Commissioners

  • 0
112022-hdr-news-drhorton-p1

Catawba County has posted a sign at the property at 1815 West Maiden Road notifying nearby property owners of a rezoning hearing. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a rezoning request from D.R. Horton for a 141-home development off West Maiden Road next to the Martin Marietta quarry.

The board was originally set to consider the request and hold the public hearing in October, but the company requested the matter be pushed back to the Nov. 21 meeting.

The company proposed building the 141 homes on 49 acres of property. The project would also include two stormwater ponds and 14 acres left as open space. Developers have indicated they plan to seek annexation into Maiden.

County staff recommended approving the rezoning, but the Catawba County Planning Board recommended rejecting it in a 6-3 vote.

Among other concerns, board members cited the proximity of the land to a quarry.

Martin Marietta executive Steve Bruce submitted a letter to the planning board asking that the board require the developer to inform prospective residents about the quarry and its activities, which can include blasting to loosen rock.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert