Rezoning decision on 150-plus apartments for Conover tabled on Tuesday

Residents concerned about a 150-plus apartments rezoning proposal in Conover will have to wait at least two weeks to know the fate of the land.

The Conover Planning Board tabled the decision Tuesday on the resubmitted zoning application for Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, on behalf of Woodlawn Baptist Church. The property is on Thornburg Drive NE.

Redwood made 10 changes to their proposal, including decreasing the number of apartments from 158 to 152, changing the closest building to neighboring properties to 90 feet rather than the original 75 feet and the addition of a walking trail.

The room held about 60 individuals from the community and around 20 voiced their concerns. Traffic woes, noise pollution and the possibility of declining property values were among the topics raised. The proposed walking trail was also questioned.

Barbara Matthews, who lives near the development, said she believes there has been a failure to communicate, stating that the residents of Conover voiced their standards and expectations in August. She said Redwood addressed the objections but the changes were minimal.

“There is still no signal to be constructed to assist with traffic on Thornburg, especially in the mornings and afternoons,” Matthews said. “There is an estimated 1,500 trips in and out of the development on a daily basis, and it seems common sense that a signal is needed or we’re going to be dispatching police units twice daily to direct traffic.”

Although the N.C. Department of Transportation does not require a traffic light, Matthews believes it’s common sense to have one, given the high traffic volume.

“If our wishes do not fit Redwood’s plans, margins or their bottom line, then maybe they need to move on to a different location,” Matthews said.

Board member Zan Thompson once again recommended a traffic study, which he said he also suggested the first time the application was discussed.

The next meeting is open the public, but the public hearing part of the process is closed. No changes will be made to Redwood’s resubmitted proposal in the meantime.

Board members have the option to approve, deny or approve with conditions. The proposal will then move to the Conover City Council.