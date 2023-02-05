Property owners across Catawba County will soon find out the updated value placed on their home, land or business.

The county mailed out the notices on Friday, and most property owners in the county can expect some type of increase when they open the envelope.

The property tax base in Catawba County has grown by 69% since the last revaluation four years ago.

This is by far the largest increase in tax base the county has experienced at least in the last 20 years. In 2019, the previous revaluation period, the increase was 8.5%.

Here is a look at what the numbers mean, resources available to property owners, what the spike in value says about the economy and the implications for tax rates later this year.

Digging into the numbers

When county officials say there has been a 69% increase since the last revaluation, they are referring to changes in the tax base of real property, things such as buildings and land.

The figure is not an average increase of property values, Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said.

In terms of property value increase, on average, Catawba County property owners can expect to see increases in the range of 50% to 70%, he said. The changes in property value will vary depending on such factors as property type and location.

The residential tax base grew by 64% while the commercial tax base rose 75%.

There was also variability among municipalities.

Smaller communities with relatively lower tax bases saw the biggest increases, with the highest jumps occurring in the town of Catawba (104.9%), Long View (96%), Claremont (92.2%) and Brookford (91.2%).

One exception was Maiden, a relatively small municipality which had a tax base increase of 52.1%.

“So from the standpoint of some of the smaller municipalities with larger increases, when you think about the way math works, smaller base, it’s easier to have a higher percentage increase,” Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado said.

Other more highly-populated locations in the county also saw sizeable tax base increases: Hickory (68.4%), Conover (73.4%), Newton (85.1%) and Sherrills Ford (77.3%).

Property owners do have the option of appealing their property valuation. Tax exemptions are also available for certain groups of people, including seniors within certain income thresholds and people who are permanently disabled.

Myers stressed the tax office wants to be of assistance to people and employees are there to answer questions about the reappraisal.

The county is also adding a new tool on the county website (catawbacountync.gov) known as COMPER Catawba, which will allow owners to look at sales data for neighboring properties. Those sales were used in determining property values.

Property owners can learn more about revaluation and the resources available by visiting catawbacountync.gov/county-services/tax or by calling the county’s revaluation line at 828-282-2009.

What does it say about the economy?

The rise in property values indicated by the revaluation is a testament to the hot housing market in the county, Western Piedmont Council of Governments Senior Data Analyst Taylor Dellinger said.

“The increase shows just how tight the housing market is,” Dellinger said. “If you have a tight supply of homes and a high demand for homes, it will tend to drive up prices.”

He said data currently shows there is less than two months of housing inventory on the market, and data indicates a strong demand for various property types, including site-built single-family and multifamily homes as well as commercial and residential property.

“The data shows demand for residential and nonresidential remains high,” Dellinger said. “That is generally good news for the economy, although inflation continues to put strain on households. Looking into the future, housing and population growth will be needed to fill the demand for jobs in the region.”

Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower said the change in property values is a sign of the strength of the local economy.

“I think it shows the economy is good in Catawba County, so the fact that property values are up, I think, is an overall positive,” Isenhower said.

Emily Wood, president of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, said housing prices have risen in recent years in part because of the way historically low interest rates incentivized buyers.

There were multiple buyers seeking the limited supply of housing, in many cases paying over the asking price, she said.

Wood said she has seen some signs of a return to a more balanced market amid Federal Reserve interest rate hikes which began last year.

At the same time, the most recent housing data from December shows the continued tightness in the housing market.

Wood said that data shows a 1.6-month supply of housing where there would have been a three- or four-month supply three or four years ago.

Wood also said property values in Catawba County and the surrounding areas have been historically undervalued compared to similar locations around the country.

She attributed that at least in part to the area’s isolation from places such as Charlotte. However, that has changed with the growth of remote work and the improved transportation between the area and Charlotte through projects like the expansion of N.C. Highway 16, she said.

“Now, I think we’re on a more national average for places that are like our area,” Wood said. “So it’s not necessarily out of whack. I think we’re catching up (in all respects).”

What about taxes?

Revaluation is a separate process from the setting of tax rates. Counties are legally required to reappraise values at least once every eight years to reflect current market values.

Still, the updating of market values has implications for tax rates, which are set by local government boards when they adopt their budgets. Budgets are usually adopted in June and go into effect July 1.

Rising property values can give local governments the opportunity to bring in the same amount of revenue with a lower rate.

The law requires governments to calculate a revenue-neutral tax rate, which means determining a rate that will bring in approximately the same dollars as were recognized prior to the revaluation.

That calculation also includes a growth factor of the annual average percentage of the increase in the tax base since the last revaluation.

While local governments must calculate and publish the revenue-neutral rate, they are not required to adopt that rate.

Such was the case in Hickory in 2019. That was the year the Hickory City Council raised taxes by 2 cents to make payments on the debt the city issued to fund projects such as the City Walk and Riverwalk.

The city has raised taxes a total of 6 cents to fund the bond payments.

Whether, and to what extent, the city would be able to cut taxes this year is not clear yet.

The city is awaiting additional data from the county to fully assess the tax base, information they expect to receive by this spring, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

Killian added the property value changes could shift as a result of the appeals process.

Hickory City Councilman Tony Wood said he would have to look at the data before forming an opinion regarding tax policy. He did comment on the property value increases.

“I can’t believe some of the prices I’m seeing on homes in my neighborhood," Wood said. "It’s beyond my comprehension, really.”

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the staff in that city “are currently working on the budget for next fiscal year but cannot say at this time whether a change to the tax rate may occur.”

He added: “We are working currently with the expectation that Newton's tax rate will decrease but we cannot provide an exact number at this time.”

In terms of changes to the county tax rate, Commissioner Isenhower said the increase in values could enable the county to lower the rate.

“It’s very early in the budget process obviously with regard to sitting down with the county manager, which we’ll be doing in the next few months, to see what the needs are versus the expenditures versus the potential income. But I think the opportunity is there, obviously, to reduce the tax rate,” Isenhower said.