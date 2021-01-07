Residents, real estate agents express worries over new Dollar General in Hickory

Carswell said residents and real estate agents alike needed to have a better understanding of what zoning decisions mean for communities and asked to meet with the members to discuss the matter.

“If we can’t change what’s happening with this, going forward it’s important to me and other Realtors in this area to know that our residential neighborhoods are not going to be affected by stores — not just Dollar General but any neon sign store,” Carswell said.

Creel asked the council if there was anything that could be done to make the store fit in better with the surrounding residential community.

He noted the store would be located near the Old Lenoir Walk, one of the planned walking and biking trails included in the city’s $40 million bond program, and the site would be highly visible.

Mayor Hank Guess addressed the comments at the end of the meeting. He said the property had been rezoned in 2018.

He said the property was not specifically rezoned for a Dollar General.

The city did not seek out the store but the store was allowed to go in there because the zoning fit and there was nothing the city could do to stop it since the use complied with the zoning, Guess said.