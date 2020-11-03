Republicans sweep state legislative races in Catawba County; Proctor, Setzer, Adams headed back to Raleigh

Dean Proctor had almost four months as the state senator for Catawba and Alexander counties under his belt before his election on Tuesday night.
Proctor, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tina Miles, receiving 71,803 votes or 71.3 percent of the vote to Miles’ 28,835 votes and 28.7 percent of the vote.
The retired beverage wholesaler from Hickory was appointed to the seat in August, filling the vacancy left when Sen. Andy Wells resigned to join the state transportation board.
"I appreciate the support of the Alexander and Catawba county voters and I appreciated their confidence in me to go to Raleigh and represent them and that's exactly what I'll do," Proctor said.
He added that he would like to focus on vocational education during his term.
In addition to the N.C. Senate race, two races for the N.C. House were also decided Tuesday:
89th N.C. House District
Republican Rep. Mitchell Setzer will return for a 12th term in the N.C. House after defeating Democrat Greg Cranford.
Setzer received 30,861 votes or 74.4 percent of the vote to Cranford’s 10,610 votes or 25.6 percent of the vote.
The race between Setzer, a town of Catawba resident and vice president of Smith Setzer & Sons Inc. and Cranford, a retired teacher from Newton, was a rematch of the 2018 election.
The 89th District covers the bulk of Catawba County.
Setzer could not be reached for comment on the victory Tuesday night.
96th N.C. House District
Republican Rep. Jay Adams won a fourth term, defeating Democrat Kim Bost in a rematch of the 2018 election.
Adams, a commercial real estate broker from Hickory, received 24,203 votes or 63 percent of the vote while Bost, a market manager for the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market and freelance hosiery designer who is also from Hickory, received 14,778 votes or 37 percent of the vote.
The 96th House District is centered in northwest Catawba County and covers most of Hickory and Conover.
Adams expressed his gratitude to the people who worked on his campaign.
"It was an interesting race," Adams said. "You know, hot weather, cold weather and a hurricane. But I am very grateful to the people of Catawba County and their support of my campaign."
Note: The election night results are based on an unofficial tally. The official results will be certified later this month.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
