Republicans sweep state legislative races in Catawba County; Proctor, Setzer, Adams headed back to Raleigh

Dean Proctor had almost four months as the state senator for Catawba and Alexander counties under his belt before his election on Tuesday night.

Proctor, a Republican, defeated Democrat Tina Miles, receiving 71,803 votes or 71.3 percent of the vote to Miles’ 28,835 votes and 28.7 percent of the vote.

The retired beverage wholesaler from Hickory was appointed to the seat in August, filling the vacancy left when Sen. Andy Wells resigned to join the state transportation board.

"I appreciate the support of the Alexander and Catawba county voters and I appreciated their confidence in me to go to Raleigh and represent them and that's exactly what I'll do," Proctor said.

He added that he would like to focus on vocational education during his term.

In addition to the N.C. Senate race, two races for the N.C. House were also decided Tuesday:

89th N.C. House District

Republican Rep. Mitchell Setzer will return for a 12th term in the N.C. House after defeating Democrat Greg Cranford.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Setzer received 30,861 votes or 74.4 percent of the vote to Cranford’s 10,610 votes or 25.6 percent of the vote.