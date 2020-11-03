Republicans McHenry, Foxx reelected to Congress

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry will return to Congress for his ninth term after defeating Democrat David Parker, an attorney from Statesville, in the race for the Tenth Congressional District.
With 177 of 186 precincts in the district reporting, McHenry received 279,601 votes or 68.9 percent of the vote and Parker received 126,304 votes or 31.1 percent of the vote.
McHenry will be representing a number of new constituents because of changes to the district map in 2019.
Under the previous map, the 10th District included most of Catawba County, a chunk of Iredell County and extended south and west to cover Lincoln, Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Polk counties, as well as part of Buncombe County.
The new district still includes most of Catawba County.
However, it now extends north and east of Lincoln and Catawba counties to cover all of Iredell, Yadkin, Surry, Stokes and Rockingham counties and parts of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem.
Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx also won her ninth term from the Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday. She defeated Democrat David Wilson Brown.
With 214 of the district's 215 precincts reporting, Foxx received 255,499 votes or 67 percent of the vote to Brown's 118,313 votes or 31 percent of the vote.
The remainder of the vote went to Constitution Party candidate Jeff Gregory.
Like McHenry, Foxx’s district has changed.
Previously, the Fifth District extended from Forsyth and Stokes counties in the east to the Tennessee border and included part of the northwestern section of Catawba County.
Under the map in effect for this election and the next congressional term, the district now includes a bit more of Catawba County.
In addition to the chunk of Catawba County, Foxx’s new district covers Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, Cleveland, and Gaston counties as well as parts of Rutherford County.
Note: The election night results are based on an unofficial tally. The official results will be certified later this month.
