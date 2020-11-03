Republicans Beatty, Allran win seats on board of commissioners; "I want to see us get back to normal," Allran said

Incumbent Barbara Beatty and newcomer Austin Allran, a former state representative, won the race for the two seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
Tuesday night’s results put the two Republicans on top. Beatty was first with 54,108 votes, 35.5 percent of the total. Allran came second with 53,327 votes, 35 percent.
Democrats Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins were both first-time candidates. Sherwood received 23,478 votes, 15.4 percent. Simpkins garnered 21,313 votes, 14 percent.
The results released by the Catawba County Board of Elections Tuesday night include all early in-person votes, absentee ballots received before Election Day and all Election Day in-person votes -- 83,047 of 108,862 registered voters. The election results are uncertified and there may be some more absentee ballots counted in the next 12 days.
This will be Beatty’s seventh term on the board of commissioners. She was first elected in 1996.
Tired from a long day at the polls and a night collecting her campaign signs, Beatty, 69, said she was happy to hear the results. She sees herself as a reliable leader and thinks that’s what garners her votes every election, she said.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of this county,” she said. “I’m going to continue doing the best job I can, as I've always done.
Beatty said people know she will listen.
“I think I’m very accessible to the public,” Beatty said. “I think you’ve got to listen to the constituents and make the best decision that’s possible for everyone. … I work very hard and I appreciate every citizen in the county and I look forward to serving everyone.”
Allran said he too looked forward to serving Catawba County, though he is no stranger to it. He served 34 years in the state General Assembly representing Catawba County. Allran, 68, served three terms in the N.C. House and 14 in the N.C. Senate.
He said serving on a local board will present a new challenge but allow him to serve his fellow citizens more directly.
“I think that, since I’ve lived my whole life here, this is my home, I'm one of the people here and I think I relate to the people here in Catawba County being a life-longer and native,” Allran said. “I represented them all those years in Raleigh, and I think they know I relate to the people here.”
Entering office during a pandemic, and running for office during a pandemic, presents new challenges. Allran said he will focus on getting Catawba County back on track and getting people back to work safely, he said.
“I want to see us get back to normal and to get the people productively occupied again,” he said. “I think we’ve made a huge amount of progress in that direction but I don’t want us preoccupied with negative things.”
