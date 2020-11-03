Republicans Beatty, Allran win seats on board of commissioners; "I want to see us get back to normal," Allran said

Beatty said people know she will listen.

“I think I’m very accessible to the public,” Beatty said. “I think you’ve got to listen to the constituents and make the best decision that’s possible for everyone. … I work very hard and I appreciate every citizen in the county and I look forward to serving everyone.”

Allran said he too looked forward to serving Catawba County, though he is no stranger to it. He served 34 years in the state General Assembly representing Catawba County. Allran, 68, served three terms in the N.C. House and 14 in the N.C. Senate.

He said serving on a local board will present a new challenge but allow him to serve his fellow citizens more directly.

“I think that, since I’ve lived my whole life here, this is my home, I'm one of the people here and I think I relate to the people here in Catawba County being a life-longer and native,” Allran said. “I represented them all those years in Raleigh, and I think they know I relate to the people here.”

Entering office during a pandemic, and running for office during a pandemic, presents new challenges. Allran said he will focus on getting Catawba County back on track and getting people back to work safely, he said.

“I want to see us get back to normal and to get the people productively occupied again,” he said. “I think we’ve made a huge amount of progress in that direction but I don’t want us preoccupied with negative things.”

