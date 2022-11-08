 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republicans Abernethy, Setzer elected county commissioners; Isenhower reelected to Catawba County board

110822-hdr-news-countyraces-p1

Robert Abernethy, right,  discusses turnout with Joe Bishop, left, during early voting. Abernethy was one of three Republican candidates elected county commissioner on Tuesday. 

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The three Republican candidates, including one incumbent and two newcomers, easily won election to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night.

Randy Isenhower, Cole Setzer and Robert Abernethy speak at Republican forum in April. Isenhower was reelected as county commissioner while Setzer and Abernethy were elected to their first terms on the board.

Commissioner Randy Isenhower, won reelection to a fourth term on the board with 39,766 votes (29.5%). He will be joined by two newly elected commissioners: Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer. All results are unofficial pending canvassing by election officials. 

Abernethy and Setzer each finished with around 29% of the vote. Setzer received 39,144 votes and Abernethy received 39,041 votes.

Wendy Boulanger Kennedy, the lone Democrat in the race, finished at the back of the pack with 16,656 votes (12.4%).

Isenhower, 68, said he wants to see the county continue moving forward.

110822-hdr-news-countyraces-p2

Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower greets voters in Maiden on Election Day. Isenhower, a Republican, was reelected to the board on Tuesday. 

“A lot of good things are happening in this county, both economically with our strategic plan, economic development with our parks and our quality of life,” Isenhower said. He attributed those trends to conservative policies such as low taxes and reduced regulations.

Isenhower also said he was looking forward to working with Abernethy and Setzer, who he described as “two very accomplished young men.”

Abernethy, 41, and Setzer, 36, will be the youngest members of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. They will succeed commissioners Kitty Barnes and Sherry Butler. Barnes declined to run for reelection. Butler was defeated in the Republican primary.

“I’m excited to get to work,” said Abernethy, who is the executive vice president of Carolina Glove & Safety Co. and a former member of the Newton City Council.

He listed some of his main priorities: protecting Constitutional and parental rights, pushing for progress on the expansion of N.C. 150, holding other elected officials accountable and “keeping my eyes on growth and making sure the growth that we do accept increases the quality of life of the citizens here in Catawba County.”

This will be the first elected office for Cole Setzer, who works as an accountant.

110822-hdr-news-countyraces-p3

Republican Catawba County commissioner candidate Cole Setzer, left, talks with Calvin Brucke as he campaigns at the Springs precinct on County Home Road on Election Day. Setzer was one of three Republicans elected to the county board on Tuesday. 

“My focus is to just work hard and do what’s right for all of my constituents in the county and work with the current board to improve economic outcomes,” Setzer said.

One question raised by the victory of the three Republican candidates concerns the property tax rate. Specifically: Will it go down?

All three candidates expressed support for low taxes and two of them – Isenhower and Abernethy – have indicated they would vote to reduce taxes. 

New judge on the bench

Earlier this year, it looked as though Catawba County voters would have no real choice in the local judicial races.

The one Superior Court seat and seven District Court seats up for election this year were all unopposed, with only Republican candidates running.

However, the retirement of longtime District Court Judge Burford Cherry triggered a special election to fill the remaining two years of his term.

Attorney Scott Conrad, a Republican, easily defeated Democratic opponent Steve Potter. 

110822-hdr-news-countyraces-p4

Scott Conrad, seen here during a recent appearance in court in Catawba County, was elected Tuesday to serve out the remaining two years of recently-retired District Court Judge Burford Cherry's term. Conrad is a Republican. 

Republican Scott Conrad easily defeated Democratic opponent Steve Potter. Conrad received more than 80,400 votes across the district, which includes Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties. Potter received a little more than 30,000 votes.

Both Conrad and Potter had their highest vote totals in Catawba County – more than 39,600 for Conrad and nearly 15,200 for Potter.

Soil and Water

Incumbent Julia Elmore won reelection as a Catawba County soil and water district supervisor while Bill Shillito was elected to the board.

Elmore received almost 28,200 votes (34%) while Shillito finished second in the race for the two open at-large seats with almost 19,000 votes (22.9%).

Brett Little and Paula Bell were the third- and fourth-place finishers respectively. The office is nonpartisan.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

