Republican state senator from Catawba County: It is time to pass Medicaid expansion in NC

State Senator Dean Proctor is right. It’s past time for North Carolina to expand Medicaid.

Proctor, a Republican, said Friday that he supports a proposed Medicaid expansion for North Carolina.

He said the expansion is not a done deal but estimated it has a 95% chance to pass.

If approved, it would signal a remarkable change in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

As recently as 2019, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget after the senate and house refused to even discuss a possible expansion.

Today, Senate leader Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Tim Moore, both Republicans, have signaled they are aligned and looking to pass legislation during the legislative session that started this week.

Proctor made his remarks Friday during a legislative breakfast hosted by The Chamber of Catawba County at Mortez Mills in Hickory.

Erica Palmer Smith, the executive director of NC Child and former executive director of Care4Carolina, was also on the agenda at the Hickory breakfast.

Care4Carolina is a coalition of 150 groups that has worked for Medicaid expansion since 2014, according to the Associated Press.

Smith laid out the case for Medicaid expansion.

The expansion, she said, provides relief for people caught in the gap between what Medicaid currently provides and the cost of subsidized insurance.

She provided the example of a single parent with two children.

If that person makes less than $10,400 a year, they qualify for Medicaid. To get subsidized insurance, the person must make $24,860 annually.

People working 40 hours a week at $12 an hour are among the people who would fall into the gap, she said.

That leaves single parents with tough choices, Smith said. Should they work and pay nearly $400 a month for insurance or leave the workforce to qualify for health care via Medicaid?

Medicaid expansion, she said, removes the disincentive to work.

Proctor agreed, noting the expansion would help protect the work force and make jobs on the lower end of the pay scale more attractive.

Smith said more than 14% of Catawba County workers are caught in a coverage gap. She said most of these people are employed and about one-third of the people in the gap are parents with children in the home.

If Medicaid expansion is approved in North Carolina, Smith said nearly 10,000 people in Catawba County would get coverage. She added that statistics predict that the change would lead to 523 new jobs in the county, with half being in the health care field.

She said that 38 of 50 states have already expanded Medicaid coverage and the expansion should have zero impact on state taxpayers.

Dean Proctor is right.

It is time to expand Medicaid and ensure that people who want to work can do so without the fear of losing their health insurance.