Report: Police say Secret Service expect as many as 30,000 people at Trump visit

Supporters of President Donald Trump stood in long lines Sunday in Hickory for a chance to see him two days before Election Day.

People lined up to catch buses from L.P. Frans Stadium to the Hickory airport, where the president is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

An officer at the airport said the event would seat 1,200-1,500 people. The standing room area is approximately three times the size of the seated space. But reports from the scene indicate the number of people lined up to see the president may not fit inside those designated areas.

Secret Service agents have told area law officers that the crowd could swell to 30,000 people by the time President Trump takes the stage at 5:30 this evening.

Trump's visit is believed to be the first time a sitting president has been to Hickory since Gerald Ford in the 1970s.