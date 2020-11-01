 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Police say Secret Service expect as many as 30,000 people at Trump visit
4 comments
breaking featured

Report: Police say Secret Service expect as many as 30,000 people at Trump visit

  • Updated
  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}

Supporters of President Donald Trump stood in long lines Sunday in Hickory for a chance to see him two days before Election Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People lined up to catch buses from L.P. Frans Stadium to the Hickory airport, where the president is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

An officer at the airport said the event would seat 1,200-1,500 people. The standing room area is approximately three times the size of the seated space. But reports from the scene indicate the number of people lined up to see the president may not fit inside those designated areas.

Secret Service agents have told area law officers that the crowd could swell to 30,000 people by the time President Trump takes the stage at 5:30 this evening.

Trump's visit is believed to be the first time a sitting president has been to Hickory since Gerald Ford in the 1970s.

4 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert