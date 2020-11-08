 Skip to main content
Repaving work to affect downtown Hickory parking this week
Visitors can expect some changes to parking in downtown Hickory this week as workers with Neill Grading & Construction Co. are repaving roads and parking areas on and around Union Square.

The repaving area will include all of Union Square and Main Avenue between Third Street and Fourth Street, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

Portions of parking in those areas will be closed during the work. Signs and workers with flags will direct drivers.

The work is set to begin Monday and finish on Friday, though this schedule depends on the weather.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

