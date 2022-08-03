Rep. McHenry weighs in on abortion, economy during Hickory visit

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry said he believes abortion policy should be left to the states in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

McHenry, a nine-term Republican member of Congress who is seeking reelection against Democrat Pam Genant this year, responded to questions on abortion and the economy following a tour of the new firefighter training facility in Hickory on Tuesday.

He voiced support for the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and affirmed his opposition to abortion while also saying he believes the federal government should leave abortion policy to the states.

“I think the Dobbs decision was a welcome change in recognizing human life from conception and I think it’s really important that we foster a better appreciation and be more life affirming from the moment of conception to natural death,” McHenry said.

When asked about economic challenges like inflation, McHenry criticized recent spending initiatives passed into law and called for a halt to new spending programs and implementation of a balanced budget.

He also said he was impressed by what he saw at the training center.

“I’m really appreciative of the fire service and the lengths that they go to make sure that they are responsive and save people’s lives and property but also have the best training in the world so that they can protect themselves,” McHenry said.

The new facility is located at the Catawba Valley Community College Public Safety Training Center on 21st Street Drive SE. It will allow firefighters to participate in live burn exercises while sharpening a range of skills from rappelling to roof breaching.

Construction on the new building began in June and while the building is largely complete, workers still need to pave around the site and add additional infrastructure to the building.

Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said the goal is to have all the work finished in October.