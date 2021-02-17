Rep. McHenry talks impeachment, COVID-19 bill during visit in Hickory

Storming of the Capitol

McHenry said he was at his home near the Capitol when it was attacked on Jan. 6.

When he saw the scene unfolding on TV, he began calling people he knew at the Capitol to see if everyone was alright.

“The shaking thing is when you know people that are friends — not just people you work with — but friends and their life is in danger, it changes your perspective,” McHenry said. “It also changes your perspective when it’s a place you get to work on a daily basis, effectively.”

He said attempts to subvert or overthrow the government would lead to bad consequences for the country.

“We will have less freedom and less economic productivity, less safety if we allow our system of government to be pushed aside,” McHenry said.

COVID-19 bill

McHenry criticized the $1.9 trillion relief package Democrats are advocating, calling it too costly and not targeted enough.

He said only a part of the proposal actually addressed the pandemic and most of it was “the wish list that my Democrat colleagues have had waiting for a Democrat president.”