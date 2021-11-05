Redistricting: Here's how newly-adopted state maps affect Catawba County

State lawmakers adopted new legislative maps Thursday that changed Congressional, N.C. Senate and N.C. House maps for Catawba County.

Under the new maps, which will be in use for the 2022 elections, Catawba County would be part of the 12th Congressional District along with Lincoln, Yadkin, Forsyth and part of Iredell.

Unlike in the previous map, all of Catawba County is in one district. Rockingham, Surry and Stokes counties were removed from the district.

Under the new N.C. Senate map, Catawba County would be part of a district with southern Caldwell County. Alexander and Catawba counties will no longer be in the same district.

In the N.C. House, Catawba County would be split into two districts.

The district in the north and western parts of the county that is currently represented by Rep. Jay Adams would pick up a bit more territory in the south and east while Rep. Mitchell Setzer’s district would pick up a bit of Iredell County.

All three districts in Catawba County will remain Republican-dominated.

Adams, Setzer and Catawba County Sen. Dean Proctor all voted in favor of the new maps.