Redistricting: Here's how newly-adopted state maps affect Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

State lawmakers adopted new legislative maps Thursday that changed Congressional, N.C. Senate and N.C. House maps for Catawba County.

Under the new maps, which will be in use for the 2022 elections, Catawba County would be part of the 12th Congressional District along with Lincoln, Yadkin, Forsyth and part of Iredell.

Unlike in the previous map, all of Catawba County is in one district. Rockingham, Surry and Stokes counties were removed from the district.

Under the new N.C. Senate map, Catawba County would be part of a district with southern Caldwell County. Alexander and Catawba counties will no longer be in the same district.

In the N.C. House, Catawba County would be split into two districts.

The district in the north and western parts of the county that is currently represented by Rep. Jay Adams would pick up a bit more territory in the south and east while Rep. Mitchell Setzer’s district would pick up a bit of Iredell County.

All three districts in Catawba County will remain Republican-dominated. 

Adams, Setzer and Catawba County Sen. Dean Proctor all voted in favor of the new maps.

Like previous North Carolina state maps, the maps adopted this week are likely to face legal challenges. The N.C. NAACP and other groups have already filed state lawsuits over the redistricting process, according to the Associated Press.

Due to population gains, North Carolina is adding a congressional district. The new district will bring the state total to 14.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

