The tax rate in Catawba County would drop by nearly a third if county commissioners adopt County Manager Mary Furtado’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Furtado announced her recommended tax rate of 39.85 cents per $100 value at Tuesday’s meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
That proposal represents a reduction of almost 18 cents from the current county rate of 57.5 cents. Furtado said her proposed rate is also lower than the revenue neutral rate of 39.95 cents.
Local governments are required to calculate but not necessarily adopt a revenue neutral rate. The calculation looks at bringing in the same amount of revenue as the previous year while also factoring in growth.
“This property tax rate returns the county’s level to the same levels as the mid-1980s and if the board concurs with my recommended budget, there will not be a need for us to modify this tax rate between now and the end of this current revaluation cycle (in) 2027,” Furtado said.
The issue of local taxes has been top of mind for many Catawba County residents who saw their property value increase, often substantial amounts, following the recent property revaluation.
About a dozen residents spoke at a commissioners meeting in February to voice their concerns about what rising property values would mean for their tax burden.
Furtado addressed the impact of the change in tax rate on taxpayers.
She used the example of someone who owned a home valued at the pre-revaluation average of around $183,000. If that home increased by 66.7% – the percentage growth of the overall real property tax base with revaluation – that house would now be worth around $305,000.
Under the proposed tax rate, the owner’s tax bill would rise from $1,054 to $1,217, an increase of $163.
Furtado also said the rise in property taxes would likely be offset at least partially by decreases in motor vehicle taxes based on likely depreciation and the lower rate.
Commissioner Randy Isenhower praised the budget, saying county staff had “done a good job with this proposed budget in coming in under revenue neutral.”
Commissioner Robert Abernethy thanked Isenhower and Furtado for their leadership.
“I think the process getting to this point, that leadership you’ve provided was instrumental in us being able to get to that tax rate that we were all hoping for,” Abernethy said.
The commissioners will hold budget hearings on May 24 and a public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 31. Commissioners will vote on the budget on June 5. The new tax rate would become effective at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.