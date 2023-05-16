Catawba County Budget Information

Important Meetings

Budget Hearing - May 24, 8 a.m.

Public Hearing - May 31, 7 p.m.

Budget Adoption - June 5, 7 p.m.

All meetings will take place at the commissioners' meeting room on the second floor of the Catawba County Justice Center at 100 Government Drive in Newton.

How to read the budget

To view a copy of the budget, visit catawbacountync.gov. From there, click the "Budget & Management" link under the "County Services" tab at the top of the page.

The link to the 2023-24 proposed budget is at the top left of the page.