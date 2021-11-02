Ramseur, Crafton-Lay unseat incumbents in Maiden; Hipps reelected

The Maiden Town Council is set to get two new members while two incumbents lost their seats in Tuesday’s elections.

Cameron Ramseur and Holly Crafton-Lay were winners in the unofficial vote tally posted Tuesday. The results will not be official until the Catawba County Board of Elections completes canvassing.

Ramseur finished first (283 votes, 19.4% of the vote) in the field of eight candidates while Crafton-Lay finished third (240 votes, 16.5% of the vote).

Danny Hipps was the only one of the three incumbents to win reelection Tuesday. He placed second with 260 votes, roughly 17.8% of the vote.

Ronnie Williams and Trina Michael lost their bids for reelection. Williams finished fourth with nearly 200 votes while Michael came in fifth with 165 votes.

Ramseur and Crafton-Lay did not answer phone calls requesting comment Tuesday night.

Hipps said he was grateful for the service that Michael and Williams had rendered during their time on the board and that he was looking forward to working with Ramseur and Crafton-Lay.

He said the council’s decision to approve a 250-unit housing development, which prompted criticism from several people in the town, was a major factor in the election.