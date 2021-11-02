Ramseur, Crafton-Lay unseat incumbents in Maiden; Hipps reelected

The Maiden Town Council is set to get two new members while two incumbents lost their seats in Tuesday’s elections.
Cameron Ramseur and Holly Crafton-Lay were winners in the unofficial vote tally posted Tuesday. The results will not be official until the Catawba County Board of Elections completes canvassing.
Ramseur finished first (283 votes, 19.4% of the vote) in the field of eight candidates while Crafton-Lay finished third (240 votes, 16.5% of the vote).
Danny Hipps was the only one of the three incumbents to win reelection Tuesday. He placed second with 260 votes, roughly 17.8% of the vote.
Ronnie Williams and Trina Michael lost their bids for reelection. Williams finished fourth with nearly 200 votes while Michael came in fifth with 165 votes.
Ramseur and Crafton-Lay did not answer phone calls requesting comment Tuesday night.
Hipps said he was grateful for the service that Michael and Williams had rendered during their time on the board and that he was looking forward to working with Ramseur and Crafton-Lay.
He said the council’s decision to approve a 250-unit housing development, which prompted criticism from several people in the town, was a major factor in the election.
Williams, Michael and Hipps were part of the unanimous vote to accept the project. Hipps also credited the challengers who emerged victorious for their hard work during the campaign.
Hipps said he was not quite sure why he was reelected despite voting for the development while his colleagues who did the same were not.
“It’s always hard to rate or get a good read on why a voter does this or a voter does that,” Hipps said. “I will tell you that everybody that was running had a sincere interest to do good things for our community and at the end of the day it really just comes down to who gets their folks out to vote.”
Mayor Max Bumgarner fended off a write-in campaign from Zane Hudson to win reelection as mayor. Bumgarner finished with 258 votes while 228 write-in votes were cast.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.