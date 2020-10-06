Public meeting on incentive deal set for tonight

There will be a public hearing at today’s Hickory City Council meeting concerning an incentive agreement for the construction of a spec building.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

The council will be the second public body to consider an agreement with Lake Park 321 LLC for the construction of a 40,000-square-foot spec building off 19th Street Lane NW and 13th Avenue Drive NW near U.S. 321.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved incentives last month. Those incentives included waiving of certain fees and payment of a total of $145,000 over three years to the company to cover certain costs such as electricity and insurance.

The agreement the council will vote on includes similar provisions, though the amounts will be different.

The city would pay a total of $83,000 over two years — $33,000 in year one and $50,000 in the next.

The agreements outlines the scenarios in which the city will be reimbursed for these costs.

One such scenario would occur if the building is not sold to be used as a manufacturing or commercial enterprise that will create “a substantial number of jobs above the county average wage” and produce a minimum of 75 percent of its output for off-site consumption.

