Proposed Hickory budget includes fee hikes; tax rate to remain the same

Hickory Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller gave an overview of the city’s proposed budget last week, revealing a spending plan that would maintain taxes at the current rate but would raise some fees.

Miller discussed the budget during the Hickory City Council’s annual retreat on Thursday.

While last year’s budget included a 4-cent tax increase to fund the city’s general obligation bonds, the budget proposed for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, would keep the tax rate at 62.75 cents for every $100 in value.

In total, the city has raised taxes by about 6 cents to fund the bonds, which are used to finance major city revitalization efforts such as the City Walk and Riverwalk. City leaders have said last year’s tax increase was the last one that will be needed for the bonds.

The city’s water and sewer fees are expected to rise by 3%. Miller said this would add $1.73 to the average bill of $57.68.

In addition, the solid waste fee is slated to go up $1 to $26 per month.

The Hickory City Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the budget at its June 7 meeting.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

