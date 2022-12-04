Property value increases expected as Catawba County wraps up property revaluation

Could property tax rates in Catawba County and municipalities within the county go up next year? The answer will depend on the outcome of the county’s revaluation process, which is scheduled to wrap up soon with new appraisals going out early next year.

While it’s not certain how much property values might rise, the sense among local officials is that values will increase.

Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said he expects all property types will go up in value once the process is finished. Speaking to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners in August, Myers said other counties which had recently completed revaluations saw values go up by between 14% and 50%.

Hickory Councilman Tony Wood also alluded to expectations for robust growth.

“Around the rumor mill, I’ve heard numbers everywhere from 20% to 40% that rates are going to increase, and I think that’s consistent with what we’re seeing within communities that have already done revaluations,” Wood said.

The process of revaluation is distinct from the process for setting property tax rates. State law requires counties to conduct property revaluations at least once every eight years to ensure values reflect current market conditions.

Tax rates are set by local governments and take effect on July 1 of each year.

However, the two are linked. If property value increases are large enough, local governments could receive the same amount of tax revenue with lower tax rates.

At least one elected official in Catawba County has said they are interested in using revaluation as an opportunity to lower the tax rate while several others have said it’s too early to know what they might do.

What is revaluation?

The law requires local governments to update property values every eight years, but Catawba County opts to do so every four.

Catawba County Tax Administrator Brian Myers said the county chooses to revalue more frequently to reduce inequities in property valuation by updating values more frequently than required.

The tax office will be working until Dec. 31 to assess values, and the new values will be current as of Jan. 1, 2023. Property owners will receive notices of their new values in late January or early February.

The tax office uses a few different methods for determining market values of property. They look at qualified sales of property, costs of development on property and the income generated for properties where revenue is a consideration, Myers said.

He said the only sales taken into account have to be qualified sales. He said the North Carolina Department of Revenue provides guidance on which sales count as qualified and which do not.

Myers described a qualified sale as “an arms-length transaction” in which the buyer and seller are willing participants to the deal. He distinguished it from other dispositions of property such as foreclosure.

Myers also emphasized that county staff will be available to take calls from property owners who have questions. He said that owners may appeal the county’s valuation.

There are also exemptions available for certain people.

For lower-income seniors or people who are totally disabled, there is an exemption of either $25,000 off the assessed home value or half off the home value, whichever is larger. The exemption also extends to up to one acre of property around the home.

Veterans who are completely disabled can apply to have their home value reduced by $45,000.

Will tax rates change?

Officials at the tax office have the task of updating property values in accordance with the laws and procedures laid out by the state. But it will be up to the local governments, in particular the municipal and county staff who recommend budgets and the elected officials who approve them, to decide what if any changes are made to the tax rates in their jurisdictions.

Even though the revaluation process is not yet complete, at least one elected official in the county has raised the prospect of reducing the tax rate.

In response to a questionnaire sent during his ultimately successful reelection campaign, Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower wrote that the revaluation provides “an excellent opportunity to lower the property tax rate.”

Other local government leaders have said they want to wait and see.

Conover Mayor Kyle Hayman said the state of the economy next year will play a role in what Conover decides to do.

“I’m optimistic that the numbers are going to be good and we’re going to be pleased with them, but I’m also cautiously optimistic that, with other factors, what are we going to be able to do?” Hayman said. “I think it’s just too soon to know.”

In Hickory, Councilwoman Charlotte Williams echoed the need to wait and see.

“Just really we need to see how strong it comes in or how high it comes in to assess what we can do,” Williams said.

Councilman Wood said the revaluation could provide a good opportunity to lower taxes, depending on the specific numbers.